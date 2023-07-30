Sunday AM Forecast: Hot, humid, steamy, scorching... and it continues

The heat continues on for the start of our workweek.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are officially locked into a hot and humid pattern. This morning, waking up in the upper-70s, and feels like temperatures never dropped below 80°. As the day goes on, temperatures will climb near 100°. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for our entire area today. Heat index values will be near 112° by the afternoon hours. Be sure you are staying hydrated, little to no relief if expected in the forecast. Showers will be far and few not only today but for the next several days.

Up Next: Monday morning muggies will be back. You will wake up to temperatures near 80° with high humidity. Daytime highs will top out near 101°. A HEAT ADVISORY is not yet in place for Monday, but is likely to be issued. Heat on repeat is the name of the game for this workweek. This could be the hottest week of the summer. Every afternoon daytime highs are forecast at or near 100°. We could go 5 consecutive days with 100° heat in the forecast. Even when we are not forecast triple digit heat, the daytime highs will still be well above average in the upper-90s. As the week goes on rain chances stay slim. Showers will be hard to come by, and any rain that develops will be short lived and not provide much relief from the heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Central Tropical Atlantic (AL96):

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a broad area of low pressure located a little less than 1000 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally favorable for gradual development of this system during the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early part of this week. The system is expected to move northwestward at about 15 mph during the next day or so, and then turn northward over the central subtropical Atlantic by late Monday or Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.



Off the Carolina Coast:

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased in association with a trough of low pressure that recently emerged off the Carolina coastline, and is currently located about 100 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some additional development over the next day or two as the system gradually accelerates east-northeastward into the northwestern Atlantic ocean. Afterwards, this system is likely to merge with a frontal boundary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...20 percent.