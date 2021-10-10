Sunday AM Forecast: Hot end to the weekend, looking for fall

Today & Tonight: Sunday will feature another afternoon filled with sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s. The humidity will start to creep back in, making things feel less comfortable outdoors. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.



Looking Ahead: A weak front will stall across northern and central Louisiana on Monday. This may lead into a few isolated showers and storms, mainly northwest of Baton Rouge Monday into Tuesday. A more significant front will approach the region Friday. This will bring a higher chance for rain ahead of the front and cooler temperatures behind the front.

Models are coming into better agreement on this being a strong front, which would bring a big cool down starting late next weekend. There is still some time for things to change, but confidence is growing on the fall feel returning.





