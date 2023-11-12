Sunday AM Forecast: Heavy rain possible late Monday and during the day on Tuesday

The next storm system will arrive on Monday and with it, the threat of heavy rain. Rain totals could get as high as 2-4'' with some spots seeing higher amounts.

Today & Tonight: Today is likely going to be a dry day. Clouds will stay in the area throughout the day, but we could see a few peaks of sunshine. Highs will be a little bit warmer this afternoon with temperatures reaching the middle-70s. Tonight, we will bottom out in the lower 60's under overcast skies.

Up Next: An area of low pressure will approach the area on Monday. This system will have a lot of lift and moisture so rain chances are higher compared to the last couple of days. Rain arrives from south to north through the day on Monday. Dry air could delay the start time of the rain so the best rain chances will start late on Monday. The overall best chance of rain with this system will be overnight Monday into the day on Tuesday. Several inches of rain will be possible.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the system drifts northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea.

-- Balin

