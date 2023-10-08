Sunday AM Forecast: Fall temperatures will last a couple more days before we return to the mid 80's

Today and tomorrow will have comfortable temperatures and no humidity. By the middle of the week, humidity and temperatures will unfortunately start to go up once again.

Today & Tonight: Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 70's under mostly sunny skies. There will be very dry air still in the area. This will make humidity exceptionally low and make rain chances 0%. This will be an amazing day for any outdoor plans. Tonight will be another cool night, with low temperatures getting near 49 degrees under clear skies.

Up Next: The pattern of cooler temperatures and no humidity will continue through Tuesday. After that, temperatures will start to rise once again, and there is decent confidence in another weather system entering the area. This will increase rain chances Wednesday through Friday. There is a chance we could see 1-2 inches of rain during that timeframe. Another front could potentially move through by next Friday, which will bring some cooler and drier air with it.

The Tropics: A low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles to the south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by midweek while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

