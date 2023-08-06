Sunday AM Forecast: Excessively Hot, Excessively Dry, but Rain Returns Mid-Week

Prepare for a few more days of 100 degree heat, but relief is on the way in the form of a weak cold front that will bring beneficial rains by mid-week.

THE FORECAST

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** is in effect from 11am until 7pm Sunday for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Today & Tonight: Sunday's record high is 102 set back in 1921, and there is a good possibility for a tie. Rain chances are extremely low and mother nature will find it difficult to produce any showers over the next few days. Be smart when spending extended hours outdoors, hydrate properly and take plenty of breaks. Saturday marked the 8th consecutive day of 100 degree temperatures or greater; and that is the longest streak of consecutive 100 degree days in Baton Rouge history. Also we have experienced a total of ten 100 degree days this year, and that is historic as well. Overnight will be rough as temperatures struggle to dip to even 80 degrees; which now we have had 15 days at or above 80 degree low temperatures.



Up Next: Record breaking heat will continue to be the story going into the beginning of the week. Highs are expected to be at or above 100 degrees through Monday. Feels like temperatures could be near 113 degrees each and every day. It will be hard to cool off at night with low temperatures staying in the 80s. Rain chances stay slim on Sunday but could start to slightly pick up on Monday. A significant pattern change will occur starting Tuesday with rain becoming much more likely and high temperatures finally cooling down a bit, but should still be well above average.







The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the next 7 days.

--Keller