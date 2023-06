Sunday AM Forecast: Excessive Heat Advisory Issued - Relief Unlikely

The dangerous heat continues today...

Today & Tonight: Another dangerously hot day is forecast with the heat being on repeat yet again as a long streak of excessive heat days will begin today with high temperatures approaching at or near the 100 degree mark for the next several days and the heat index soaring to 107 degrees or greater. Rain chances also appear very slim over the next several days negating any heat relief. Expect a warm and humid night with temperatures only dropping to around 80 degrees in the overnight hours. The heat index will not fall below 90 degrees overnight due to the excessive dew points that remain incredibly high, and with no thunderstorm activity to cool things off, it will be a very uncomfortable evening. Another dangerously hot day is forecast with the heat being on repeat yet again. Rain chances appear very slim over the next several days negating any heat relief.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY* will be in effect across southeast Louisiana on Sunday. This means heat index values could go over 107 degrees for a period of two hours. Hot temperatures and high humidity combined may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Up Next: All told this will be the second occurrence of excessive heat within a two week span and things are in place to get very hot very quick over the next several days. Heat advisories have been issued, and excessive heat criteria will likely be met on Monday and definitely over the next several days as daytime high temperatures will hit the century mark and the heat index could reach anywhere from 110 to 120 degrees, and that folks is an extremely dangerous situation. As always, use good judgement when outdoors and spending abundant time in the elements.

