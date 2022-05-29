Sunday AM Forecast: Enjoy the sunshine, some rain will be back next week

Plenty more sunshine on the way today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up in the mid-60s again this morning. Daytime highs will get into the upper-80s today. We are expecting lots of sunshine but some clouds as the humidity starts to rise. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-60s, and we will see more clouds waking up on Monday morning. The air quality alert has been extended into Monday.

An *AIR QUALITY ALERT* has been issued for the Baton Rouge area for Sunday and Monday. Light morning winds will reduce pollutant dispersion and continued warm temperatures and sunny skies will enhance ozone formation. Therefore, air quality levels will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in the Baton Rouge area. You can help mitigate this issue and reduce emissions by driving less and refueling very early or very late in the day

Up Next: Not much change in the forecast as we head into the workweek. Starting Monday waking up feeling comfortable with temperatures in the mid-60s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will be getting into the low 90s. Monday will be feeling muggier than this past weekend. Temperatures will continue to increase into the low 90s throughout the week. The humidity starts to increase as well making a few stray showers possible in the afternoon hours. The same warm humid pattern will stick around until Saturday.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

In the Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development expected over the next 48 hours.

The Storm Station is watching a broad area of low pressure forecast to form over the southwest Gulf of Mexico or the northwestern Caribbean Sea with 30% chance of development over the next 5 days.

