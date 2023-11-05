Sunday AM Forecast: Dry the next several days before rain could return late next week

The next several days will feature dry conditions and warm temperatures. Late next week, a cold front could potentially make its way into southeast Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: Today will be a great day for any outdoor plans or activities. Highs will warm up to around 82 degrees under clear skies. Winds will be light out of the north at 5 mph. There will also be very low humidity. Tonight, we will get down to around 55 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: High clouds will move into the area early on Monday. This will make for filtered sunshine instead of completely sunny skies. These should generally clear out by Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly start to rise by the middle of next week. By Wednesday, high temperatures could be maxing out in the mid to upper 80's. Rain chances will start to go up starting on Thursday. There will be a slight chance for rain on Thursday followed by a greater chance on Friday. This could potentially last into the weekend. Given this is far out, there is still some uncertainty in the exact rain coverage and how long it will last. Details will start to become more clear in the coming days.

The Tropics: No new tropical cyclones are expected in the next 7 days.

– Balin

