Sunday AM Forecast: Dodging showers & storms for the next two days

Today & Tonight: Expect a mainly dry forecast through late morning, with scattered showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Rain coverage will be around 60% today. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows only dropping to the upper 60s to around 70.

Looking Ahead: A few showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast on Monday. Tuesday, a cold front will slide through the region. There will be enough dry air moving in to limit rain chances starting on Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week. Temperatures will trend slightly below average as well.

The Tropics

Hurricane Sam is finally no longer a major hurricane as it churns through the north Atlantic.

Victor is now a tropical depression and will become a remnant low by Tuesday.

There is a disorganized area of showers and storms near the Bahamas that has a low chance of tropical formation over the next few days as it drifts towards the Carolina's.





