Sunday AM Forecast: December-like temperatures today, then another warm up

The Forecast:



After a gloomy start to the weekend, we will finish things off very nicely this afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day with temperatures maxing out in the mid 60s.





Looking Ahead:

A very quiet weather pattern will take shape as we move into the new week. Expect one more chilly morning on Monday, then temperatures will continue to go up from there. High temperatures will approach 80 on Tuesday and we could be close to another record high on Thursday. Our next rain chance will return late Friday into Saturday.





Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!