Sunday AM Forecast: dangerous heat today, relief is on the way

Dangerous heat conditions are possible today, with humidity making it feel up to 120 degrees. The good news, relief is not too far away, and it will arrive early next week.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* is in effect from 10am to 7pm Sunday for almost all of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, as feels-like temperatures up to 120 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures will combine with high humidity and could possibly cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, and when possible, stay in an air-conditioned rooms, avoid afternoon sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Today & Tonight: Very hot conditions are expected throughout the area today. Highs are forecasted to reach the triple digits. Extreme values of humidity will make those temperatures feel closer to 120 degrees at times! Cool down showers will be hard to come by, and should stay spotty in nature. This means lots of sunshine throughout the day. Tonight, a few showers/storms cannot be ruled out. Lows will be in the upper 70's under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase on Monday ahead of a weak front. Coverage has been kept at isolated for now, but further adjustments may need to be made. The front should pass through late Monday and behind it, much drier air. This will keep humidity in check, and also limit rain coverage for most of the week. Unfortunately, highs will stay in the mid to to upper 90's. Lows on the other hand, will reach into the lower 70's for multiple nights in a row.

The Tropics: As of 8am, Ernesto has weakened to a tropical storm with 70 mph winds, and is moving NNE at 9 mph. It could re-strengthen some today, but that will be short lived. By Monday, the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic will begin to impact this system. Ernesto should become a strong non-tropical low before mid-week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.