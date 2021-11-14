Sunday AM Forecast: Cold morning, warming up this afternoon

The Forecast:



We had widespread low temperatures in the 30s this morning and even a few spots briefly hitting the freezing mark in southwest Mississippi.



This afternoon will feature more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.



Tonight will be chilly but not as cold as this morning. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by Monday morning.

Looking Ahead:

A warming trend will continue through the week. Afternoon temperatures will return to the upper 70s by Tuesday, eventually near 80 by Wednesday. A weak cold front arrives on Thursday bringing a chance for a few showers. There won't be a significant cool down behind this front. Temperatures will only drop a few degrees in the mornings and afternoons late week.





