Sunday AM Forecast: Cold and breezy Sunday, rebound in temperatures mid-week

TODAY & TONIGHT



The winter chill is in full force this morning.



Much of your Sunday will be cloudy and breezy, with high temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees. Any lingering snow flurries will end by late morning.



Overnight, clouds will clear out and winds will become more light. This will allow for significant cooling, where most neighborhoods will see a light freeze.





LOOKING AHEAD

The roller coaster ride in temperatures continues through the new week. High temperatures will rebound into the 60s on Tuesday, followed by another round of cold, arctic air at the end of the week. Rain chances will start to go up on Wednesday along a cold front. A few showers and thunderstorms will be likely, especially late in the day Wednesday.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

