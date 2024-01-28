Sunday AM Forecast: Clouds will start to clear later today, dry with sunshine the next couple of days

Although clouds were overcast this morning, some clearing in the clouds should start to take place as we get into the afternoon and evening. Plentiful sunshine will follow and it should at least last the next couple of days.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures today will not climb much because of lots of cloud cover and northwest winds 10-15 mph. After bottoming out at 50 degrees in the morning, temperatures will only warm into the mid to upper 50's. Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day. These should start to clear as we get into afternoon and evening. Tonight, expect clear skies and a low temperature in the upper 30's.

Up Next: High pressure will start to dominate the next several days, creating mainly clear skies through the middle of week. The only exception to this, will be some high clouds, making for some filtered sunshine at times. Temperatures will gradually warm towards the middle of the week before a dry cold front knocks temperatures slightly lower for Thursday. Some lower to mid level clouds will move in Thursday and Friday, creating partly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm again as we get into the weekend. Clouds will increase as well, bringing our next possible rain chance.

