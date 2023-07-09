Sunday AM Forecast: Clouds Provide Early Heat Relief - Showers & Storms Likely

Morning clouds provide some heat relief, and showers will be possible later today



THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: There is a silver lining after all, and it comes in the form of cloud cover to start off your Sunday. The cloud's protection from the sun's heat won't last all day, but they will give us a needed break from what has been several mornings of full sunshine for the past several days. The heat index will still be a factor, but afternoon showers could lend a hand in suppressing those dreaded feel like temperatures. A 90% chance of showers and storms exist in the forecast today and most of the activity should be isolated to the early afternoon hours. Expect highs to still be near 95 degrees this afternoon, once the cloud cover breaks up, and with excessive humidity still being ever-present, the heat index will continue to ride near the 100 degree mark. As in the past several days, the overnight hours should be fairly quiet with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 70s

Up Next: Showers activity will continue on Monday, and could start earlier in the day. We will begin with temperatures in the upper-70s with little cloud cover to provide any shade from the sun. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop and some of these could produce heavier rain in localized areas. Highs will top out in the low-90s, but feels like temperatures will still manage to reach triple-digit heat. Showers will be more frequent during the afternoon hours. If you have outdoor afternoon plans, you should have indoor back-up plans. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

The Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and Atlantic Basin are currently quiet and no tropical activity is expected over the next several days.