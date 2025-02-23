Sunday AM Forecast: Close to a washout today, spring-like weather next week

Showers will be likely for most of the day, with not many breaks expected. Moving into next week, we will dry out, and also increase our temperatures.

Today & Tonight: Light to moderate rainfall has been going on for most of the overnight hours. Many locations have now seen over half an inch of rain, and there is a lot more on the way. Widespread showers will be likely, with some rumbles of thunder possible as well. Coverage will finally start to trend lower in the evening hours, but we will not completely dry out, as isolated showers will still be possible. Given all the rain and clouds, it will be a cool day, with highs in the lower 50s. In total, expect around 1-2" of rain with isolated higher amounts. Overnight, clouds and isolated showers will stick around. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Monday will start off cloudy with a few showers, but partial clearing is expected by the afternoon and evening. This will allow highs to reach the upper 60s. Temperatures will warm even more as we approach the middle of the week. Patchy fog will be possible in the early morning hours. A cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing slightly cooler air. Another arctic blast is not expected.

