Sunday AM Forecast: Chilly temperatures today, first freeze of the season could happen tomorrow

Today is looking to be a chilly day because of a cold front that passed through in the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will drop rather quickly, and some could see their first freeze of the season Monday morning.

Today & Tonight: Our high temperature today is only going to top out around 58 degrees. It will also be windy, with winds out of the north at 15 mph. This will make for some decently chilly conditions throughout the day. By the afternoon and evening, there will be plentiful sunshine and no chance of rain. The first freeze of the season could happen tonight. This is most likely for areas just north of Baton Rouge.

Up Next: Temperatures on Monday will struggle to hit the 60's. There will also be completely sunny skies. Tuesday will feature slightly warmer temperatures, and a couple more clouds. These will be mainly high clouds. Some more lower level clouds will move into the area on Wednesday, making for mostly cloudy conditions. There might be some slight clearing on Thursday, before our next potential rain maker enters on Friday and Saturday. As always, this is still far out, and details on this next system are subject to change change.

-- Balin

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.