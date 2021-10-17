Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: Chilly start this morning, fall-like weather continues
The Next 24 Hours: Metro airport in Baton Rouge recorded a low temperature of 46 degrees around 7am, making this morning the coolest since April 22! This afternoon, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will not be as strong as they were yesterday. Overnight, look for mostly clear skies and another cool night with lows in the lower 50s.
Looking Ahead:
The fall-like weather will stick around through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, winds will turn more southerly bringing back the more humid feel. A chance for a few showers and perhaps a storm will return on Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front is expected by late next week, bringing another round of cooler air by next weekend.
The Tropics
The tropics are quiet right now, with no tropical development expected in the next five days.
