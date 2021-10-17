71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday AM Forecast: Chilly start this morning, fall-like weather continues

2 hours 22 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, October 17 2021 Oct 17, 2021 October 17, 2021 10:07 AM October 17, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Next 24 Hours: Metro airport in Baton Rouge recorded a low temperature of 46 degrees around 7am, making this morning the coolest since April 22! This afternoon, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Winds will not be as strong as they were yesterday. Overnight, look for mostly clear skies and another cool night with lows in the lower 50s.



Looking Ahead:

The fall-like weather will stick around through Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, winds will turn more southerly bringing back the more humid feel. A chance for a few showers and perhaps a storm will return on Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front is expected by late next week, bringing another round of cooler air by next weekend.

The Tropics

The tropics are quiet right now, with no tropical development expected in the next five days.

