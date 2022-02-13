Sunday AM Forecast: Chilly & breezy Super Bowl Sunday, storms next week

After a cold start this morning with temperatures at or below freezing, we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures only maxing out in the mid 50s.

Into Monday morning, temperatures will fall around freezing for most neighborhoods. A reminder to protect plants, pets and family/friends who may not have adequate heating

CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Apple devices.

CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP on Android devices.

INTO NEXT WEEK

Next week we will see a gradual warming of temperatures, with highs returning to the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Our weather stays quiet through Wednesday. The WBRZ weather team is closely monitoring Thursday for a potential of severe weather. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted locations along and north of I-10 under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather. It is still too early for specific details, but just a heads up that there is a risk for a few strong storms and heavy rainfall next Thursday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.