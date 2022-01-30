Sunday AM Forecast: Beautiful end to the weekend, rain chances go up next week

After a couple of chilly days, we will begin to warm things up this afternoon.

A southerly wind will kick in, driving in more warm air off the Gulf of Mexico. High temperatures will warm into the mid 60s today under a sunny sky.



Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.





Our weather pattern will turn more active next week with a series of storm systems heading our way. Scattered showers are expected on Tuesday & Wednesday but nothing overly active. Thursday, a potent cold front will sweep across the region bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms - a few of which may be strong. Over the next seven days 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected on average across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. That is manageable stretched out over time but we will need to watch for pockets of heavy rain, especially on Thursday.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





