Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: Another mild afternoon, storms return Monday
The Forecast:
Areas of dense fog will linger through late morning. There will be sun breaks in the afternoon, warming temperatures close to 80.
Tonight, cloud cover will increase across the region ahead of our next storm system.
Looking Ahead:
A front will bring widespread showers and storms across the region on Monday afternoon. One or two storms could be strong to severe, with the main concern being gusty winds and a brief, spin up tornado. Rainfall amounts in heavier storms may add up to 1-2 inches.
The storms will clear the area Monday evening. After, the big question is how far south does the front go. If the frontal boundary can clear the area, we would see a brief round of cooler air Monday night and Tuesday. Forecast models are still not in agreement on how this scenario plays out.
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible Tuesday afternoon as the front lifts back north as a warm front.
We will remain fairly unsettled into next weekend with mild afternoons.
