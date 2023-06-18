Sunday AM Forecast: Another Extremely Hot Forecast - Storms Possible Today

***Storms will be possible today***

Today & Tonight: It will be another rinse and repeat scenario with the dangerous heat, as high temperatures will once again run into the upper 90s, and coupled with the humidity will cause feels-like temperatures to reach above 107 degrees and possibly over 113 degrees. Rain chances stand around 40% today, but remember that is an areal coverage percentage that has nothing to do with intensity of the rain or the severity of the storms. We are also in the Marginal to Slight Risk Category for the development of severe storms again today, and we could experience storms that form on the old boundary left behind from yesterday's activity, so do not count out another rogue thunderstorm that could potentially turn ugly. Overnight conditions will be warm and humid, but it is unlikely that there will be a storm that will cool us down in the middle of the afternoon

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will once again remain in effect across southeast Louisiana on Sunday. This means heat index values could go over 113 degrees again today. Hot temperatures and high humidity combined may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

Today & Tonight: It will be another rinse and repeat scenario with the dangerous heat, as high temperatures will once again run into the upper 90s, and coupled with the humidity will cause feels-like temperatures to reach above 107 degrees and possibly over 113 degrees. A rain chances are very slight today, around 20%, and we are also in the marginal category for severe t-storms again today, which typically means non-severe general run of the mill storms. Overnight conditions will be warm and humid, but it is unlikely that there will be a storm that will cool us down in the middle of the afternoon

Up Next: The excessive heat will most certainly carry over to the beginning of the work week, but things should start to calm down by Tuesday as rain chance begin to increase and temperatures settle into the middle 90s with the heat index being much less

The Tropics: In the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and there is a high chance that a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

--Keller

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.