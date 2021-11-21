Sunday AM Forecast: Another cold front arrives overnight

The Forecast:



Patchy morning fog will continue to burn off this morning, leading into a partly cloudy afternoon.



High temperatures will be in the mid 70s again today ahead of our next cold front.



The front will arrive overnight, into early Monday morning. This will bring a broken line of showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the area between midnight - 4am.



Manageable amounts of rain are expected.



Looking Ahead:



Temperatures will drop significantly behind the front, with highs only in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Monday night lows will be in the 30s, with lows flirting with a light freeze near and across the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.



If you plan on traveling across the southeast Tuesday and Wednesday, no major weather impacts are expected. Another front will move through late Thanksgiving Day, into Friday morning bringing a chance for showers.





Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!