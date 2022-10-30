Sunday AM Forecast: All treats for this forecast

Spooky season starting off right with cool temperatures this morning.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A chilly start for this Halloween weekend across the Capital Area. Just enough low level moisture that parts of the WBRZ viewing are is seeing some reduced visibility this morning. The fog will begin to lift as the morning goes on. Some clouds are already moving into the forecast and the cloud cover will stick around for most of the day. It will still be feeling humid in the forecast but there is not enough moisture in our atmosphere to produce any much needed rain. Just a few breaks in the cloud cover will allow for daytime highs to top out in the mid-70s. As we head into the afternoon hours winds will continue to shift out of the northwest and this will help improve conditions overnight.

Up Next: A lot of treats in your forecast, no tricks. Starting Monday you will be waking up to a crisp cool morning with temperatures in the low-50s. Northerly winds will continue to bring cooler drier air into the forecast for just one more day. There will be some light wispy clouds in the skies to start your day but as the day goes on we will start to see more cloud cover move in. Daytime highs will get well into the upper-70s during the afternoon hours. Tick-or-treating will be more of a treat this year. Trick-or-treating across the area starts at 6PM, by then temperatures will begin to fall and overnight we will be sitting in the mid-50s. Our next rain maker will be coming in on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. This system will not bring enough rain to really improve drought conditions but some rain will still do good. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Halloween festivities will not be interrupted by weather, but you’ll still need to know how to dress. The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

In the Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of disturbances. While the area in the Caribbean may grab your attention, it is very unlikely that any development interacts with the United States. Strong cold fronts will continue to divert tropical activity away from the Gulf of Mexico.

Central Caribbean:

A broad area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea

continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

However, overnight satellite wind data suggest the circulation is

gradually becoming better defined. Environmental conditions are

forecast to be conducive for additional development, and a tropical

depression is likely to form in the next couple of days while the

system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central and

northwestern Caribbean Sea. Interests in Jamaica should monitor the

progress of this system. NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter

aircraft will be investigating the system this morning. Regardless

of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of

the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola,

and Jamaica during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.

Western Atlantic:

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased in association with

an area of low pressure area located a little more than 100 miles

northeast of Bermuda. However, this system is forecast to interact

and merge with a nearby frontal zone as upper-level winds increase

over the system. Thus, subtropical or tropical development of this

system remains unlikely.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.