Sunday AM Forecast: Afternoon storms linger, tropical wave to bring wetter pattern

Hot and humid conditions continue, with storm chances sticking around. An approaching tropical wave could bring some bigger changes later this upcoming week—especially in the rain department.

Today & Tonight: Expect much more of the same for the weather today. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s by the early afternoon, with heat indices near 104 degrees. Once will see peak daytime heating, storms will begin to form. Through the afternoon and evening, expect scattered showers and storms. Downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible in thunderstorms. We will clear up into the overnight hours, with lows in the middle 70s.

Up Next: Rain coverage will tick down a bit early week, but spotty to isolated storms will still be possible. Temperatures will be very warm, in the mid 90s. High humidity will make that feel closer to 108 degrees at times!

Things start to get more active late in the week. A tropical wave is expected to move closer to the region—and possibly pass through—bringing the potential for a stretch of very wet days. This could lead to several rounds of rainfall. Check out the tropics section for more details.

The Tropics: A tropical wave tracking westward is expected to enter the northern Gulf this week. As it moves in, conditions may become just favorable enough to allow for some tropical development, though the chances remain low for now. Whether or not it develops, the system could still bring the potential for heavy rainfall along parts of the Gulf Coast, including southeast Louisiana. It’s too soon to pin down exact details or rainfall totals, so stay tuned for updates.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.