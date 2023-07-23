Sunday AM Forecast: A Welcome Break From the Intense Heat - Rain Chances Low

Today and Tonight: Any news is good news after three heat waves in a matter of six weeks, and for the first time in 12 days there has been no heat advisory issued today. The morning has started off with fairly dense cloud cover present in the skies above; and this has resulted in conditions not being nearly as warm as have been seen over the last several weeks thanks to a frontal boundary that passed late Saturday afternoon bringing cooling rain showers and lower dew point temperatures. The cloud cover will likely not last all day, but it will help to prevent the usual fast warm-up from the sun's intense rays. Expect high temperatures to be in the manageable low 90s today as dew point temperatures are also tamped down as a result of drier air behind the passing front. Rain chances only stand at around 20% today, but that isn't to say a rogue storm will not pop up at some point in the afternoon hours. Overnight will be mostly clear and calm night with temperatures in the middle to lower 70s.

Up Next: The pattern will once again begin to change beginning Monday as the trough of low pressure that brought some measure of relief will move off to the east and be replaced by another ridge of high pressure creating yet another heat bubble and will be responsible for temperatures once again soaring into the upper 90s

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Don continues to move west-northwest at 10mph with maximum sustained winds of 40mph. The storm will eventually weaken over the cooler, north Atlantic Ocean waters.