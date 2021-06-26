Summertime pattern continues; hot, humid, with sct'd storms

Today and Tonight: The summertime pattern continues. Scattered rain and storms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts will be less than an inch for most, but locally higher amounts will be possible in isolated spots. Highs will be in the low 90s, outside of any showers. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.



Looking Ahead: Sunday, an area of tropical moisture will move across the region, bringing an elevated chance for showers & storms. A wash out is not expected, but rain coverage will be around 60% - which is higher than the usual 30-40% we see on an average summer day. Some of that tropical moisture will linger into Monday, keeping rain chances slightly higher. Tuesday, we will be back to our typical rhythm of pop-up afternoon storms.

The Tropics

Out in the tropics.. a tropical wave off the coast of Africa has a low chance of tropical formation. Right now, environmental conditions are not optimal for rapid development as it moves westward across the central Atlantic.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





