Summertime downpours today, more rain into next week

Today and Tonight: We're starting off your Sunday mainly dry, but expect more scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. As we've seen the last several days, a few downpours will be possible. Otherwise, high temperatures will be around 90. Overnight, we'll see a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s.



Looking Ahead: Early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will put us in a stormier pattern, where waves of heavy storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday. Over the next seven days 1-3 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana, with locally higher amounts possible. CLICK HERE for the 7-day forecast.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.