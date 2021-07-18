83°
Summertime downpours today, more rain into next week

Sunday, July 18 2021
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Today and Tonight: We're starting off your Sunday mainly dry, but expect more scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. As we've seen the last several days, a few downpours will be possible. Otherwise, high temperatures will be around 90. Overnight, we'll see a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the mid 70s.

Looking Ahead: Early next week, a frontal boundary will stall north of our area. This will put us in a stormier pattern, where waves of heavy storms will be possible Monday through Wednesday. Over the next seven days 1-3 inches of rainfall will be likely across south Louisiana, with locally higher amounts possible. CLICK HERE for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



