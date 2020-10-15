Summer today, Fall tomorrow

A little more humid today, but rain chances close to zero.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Some Gulf moisture made its way back into our area, so you can expect a little more humidity today. Packed with more moisture, a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out as clouds build this afternoon. Areas south of Baton Rouge are most likely to catch a shower. Most of us will be dry and temperatures will heat into the middle 80s. Ahead of a cold front, there will be a few light showers in our area overnight. Cooler temperatures are coming in behind it. Thick cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 60s overnight. Areas that have clear skies will likely cool into the upper 50.

Up next: The cold front will be through the area by the late morning hours on Friday. At this point, the clouds will move out and showers are no longer in the forecast. Temperatures will struggle to heat into the 70s and we will spend most of the day with temperatures in the 60s. When the sun goes down on Friday, temperatures will drop fast. Areas north of Baton Rouge may see temperatures in the upper 40s and everyone else will see temperatures in the 50s.

Starting on Saturday, temperatures will start to rebound with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 60s. Temperatures will be in the low 80s next week with humidity making a comeback as well. This is the time of year where cold fronts are the main character. We will go back and forth between cooler, drier weather and warmer muggy weather. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are now three areas to watch in the Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea. Right now the development chances are very low and they are not a threat to the local forecast. Some development is possible next week. The WBRZ Weather Team will be tracking it all out for you.

FROM THE NHC:

A weak area of low pressure near the Lesser Antilles continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, well to the east of its center. Strong upper-level winds are expected to continue to inhibit development while the system moves west-northwestward over the next couple of days. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low... near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low... near 0 percent.

A broad non-tropical low pressure system is expected to form over the weekend several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Some slow development will be possible thereafter into early next week while the system moves southwestward and then westward, passing about midway between Bermuda and the northern Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

A broad area of low pressure could form by early next week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some gradual development of the system will be possible thereafter while it moves slowly west-northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

