Summer rules for Louisiana high school sports postponed until June 8

BATON ROUGE - The LHSAA is postponing their summer rules for all high school sports until June 8 even though Phase I allows for it.

While Phase I allows athletes involved in non-contact sports can meet in groups of less than ten, the LHSAA will not allow summer rules practice until Governor John Bel Edwards moves forward with Phase II.

Phase I non-contact sports include bowling, swimming, cross country, weightlifting, power-lifting, golf, and tennis.

Phase II allows for some limited-contact sports. Those include, baseball, cheerleading, gymnastics, softball and volleyball.

Basketball, football, wrestling, and soccer are considered contact sports. There is no plan for them to return right now.

The LHSAA voted to ban summer rules, regardless of the category, until June 8.

Louisiana is not expected to move into Phase II until June 5.