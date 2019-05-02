77°
Summer Movie Preview: Capturing the essence of Elton John

34 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, May 02 2019 May 2, 2019 May 02, 2019 10:19 AM May 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Director Dexter Fletcher says "Rocketman" will go where "Bohemian Rhapsody" didn't want or dare to go.

The Elton John biopic that hits theaters on May 31 is rated R and includes depictions of the musician's sexuality and his relationship with then manager John Reid. "Bohemian Rhapsody" was criticized for glossing over Freddie Mercury's sexuality.

"Rocketman" stars Taron Egerton, who does all of his own singing as John. The film isn't a straightforward biopic, but more of a musical fantasy that captures the essence of his life.

