Sumatran orangutan gives birth at Audubon Zoo

NEW ORLEANS - The Audubon Zoo has welcomed a new member to their family: an infant Sumatran orangutan.

Zoo staff says the matriarch of the Sumatran orangutan group, Feliz, gave birth in the early morning hours Wednesday. The birth was completely natural and uneventful, resulting in a healthy mother and baby.

"Audubon's goal is for Feliz to raise the offspring with minimal intervention," the zoo says.

Animal care staff plans to keep a close eye on the pair. Before they're introduced to Audubon visitors, the two will be kept in a special room "behind-the-scenes" while they bond.