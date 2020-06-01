Workers possibly exposed to sulfuric acid after leak at Baton Rouge ExxonMobil plant

BATON ROUGE - ExxonMobil says some workers may have come in contact with harmful chemicals after a leak was reported at its Baton Rouge site.

A spokesperson says the leak happened Monday morning at the company's Baton Rouge chemical plant. Some employees and contract workers at both ExxonMobil and the nearby Albemarle site were assessed by on-site medical personnel for potential exposure to liquid sulfuric acid.

The company says the leak has been isolated and it is monitoring air quality near its fence line with help from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

ExxonMobil is not reporting any potential off-site impact at this time.