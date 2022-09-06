Suit: Dillard University's inaction after 1 rape set stage for another

75°
Friday, March 31 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - A lawsuit claims Dillard University's failure to warn students and ban an alleged rapist from campus after a November 2015 attack set the stage for the rape of another student by the same assailant in April 2016.

Nola.comThe Times-Picayune reports the lawsuit was filed this week in federal court against the New Orleans university by a woman identified as Jane Doe - the second rape victim.

The suit says she was harassed by her assailant after reporting the rape. It says he was a frequent visitor to Dillard's campus, but had failed to meet enrollment requirements after taking part in a summer program. It's unclear if he was ever arrested.

Her lawsuit says the ordeal led to her becoming severely depressed and dropping out of college.

The university declined comment.

