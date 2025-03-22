Suicide on the rise in EBR; here's how to get help

BATON ROUGE - Suicide is now the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Last year, an East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's report showed 58 suicide-related deaths and in 2016 the report revealed 47 such deaths.

Gloria Richardson-Lucas experienced suicidal thoughts and even made suicidal attempts, after years of living through an abusive relationship. She says she felt alone and believed suicide was the only way to leave her situation.

"You go into this dark place... You isolate yourself. I didn't want to eat. I didn't want to watch TV," Lucas said. "I would close the blinds. I stayed in my room, and I stayed in the bed. I didn't want to socialize."

It wasn't until she received help from her church that she began reading scriptures, which she says delivered her from those suicidal thoughts. She also joined a domestic violence outreach organization called the Butterfly Society.

"You don't want people to think that you're weak, and you're not weak," said Lucas.

Gloria met Twahana Harris, the founder of the Butterfly Society, and says this organization has helped get her through a rough time in her life.

"We have a support group and sometimes all it takes is a listening ear. And letting them know that it's okay and that it'll be okay and you're not alone we're here for you," said Harris.

Gloria encourages those who are contemplating suicide to talk to someone you trust and get help.

Suicide prevention resources for our area can be found below:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255



The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a 24-hour national crisis line and is a safe space to talk about whatever is troubling you. Trained crisis intervention specialists are available to assist you in working through thoughts of suicide and will help you come up with a plan for safety. Call 1-800-273-TALK to be connected with a skilled, trained counselor in your area 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Chat - https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat/

Crisis Text Line - 741741

THE PHONE Baton Rouge - 225-924-3900

24-hour crisis counseling and emotional support line serving the Greater Baton Rouge Area. The PHONE is a safe space to talk about all sorts of feelings and problems including, but not limited to, depression, anxiety, loneliness, interpersonal problems, suicidal ideation, and financial issues. Callers to The PHONE are connected to volunteer paraprofessional counselors who are trained in crisis intervention and suicide prevention. These counselors are available to listen and talk with you whenever you need help the most.

THE PHONE LSU - 225-924-LSU1



24-hour crisis counseling and emotional support line serving the students of Louisiana State University (LSU). This line is a safe space for students to talk about all sorts of feelings and struggles they are experiencing. Callers to the LSU line are connected to volunteer paraprofessional counselors trained in crisis intervention and suicide prevention. These counselors are available to listen and talk with you whenever you need help the most.

KIDLINE 1-800-CHILDREN



Kidline is an anonymous, toll-free, statewide telephone

service offering crisis intervention, support, parenting information and referrals to community resources within the state of Louisiana. KIDLINE counselors are available 24 hours per day – 7 days per week.

Call KIDLINE if you need:

confidential emotional support

information on child development

positive discipline tips

information on local community services

information on the Safe Haven Law

information on Crime Victim Reparation