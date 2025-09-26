85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sugarcane harvest season expected to bring traffic to Assumption Parish

Friday, September 26 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Joshua Lennix

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies announced Friday that the sugarcane harvest season starts Tuesday in Assumption Parish and the neighboring areas. 

Sheriff Leland Falcon urges travelers to exercise caution due to the expected increase in industrial equipment, such as tractors and trailers, traveling the highways.

Sugarcane is one of Louisiana's top 10 commodities according to a study done by the LSU AgCenter in 2023. 

The harvest season is expected to last through late December. 

