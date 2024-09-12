Sugar cane farmers assess damage after Hurricane Francine

IBERVILLE PARISH - In Iberville Parish, trees, powerlines and sugar cane were all knocked down. The Iberville Sheriff’s Office says wind gusts hit nearly 50 miles per hour and nearly 4,000 customers lost power.

When Hurricane Francine swept across southern Louisiana Wednesday evening, sugar cane crops along LA 1 were damaged and farmers say they’re taking time to assess the severity. IPSO Maj. Monty Migliacio says he was parked along the highway when wind speeds and rain picked up.

“We had numerous trees along roadways, and I will tell you that the Sheriff’s Office along with the fire departments, along with municipalities and other city police officers worked tirelessly to get these trees removed from the roadways,” Migliacio said.

Troy Canella is a fifth-generation sugar cane farmer in Iberville Parish and this is his 34th crop. Canella says cane farmers were set to begin harvest season on Monday, but the heavy rains soaked the ground and strong winds pushed down the crop. At this rate, he estimates he’s lost five to ten percent of this year’s harvest.

“It’s never good to have this much rain. You never want to start off in the mud,” Canella said. “The crop in this area is 100% flat.”

The mud makes the crop more difficult to clean. Extra work will require workers to move slower through the fields, use more diesel and ultimately cost more.

Despite the wet ground and pushed-down plant, farmers say there are other factors to consider before determining if it’s a total loss, but Canella says the machines he has available will mostly save the cane.

"In four or five days, you'll see the tops lift up and point towards the sky. It's going to come up," Canella said. “I think some of this is coming up already. We need sunshine. We need heat to dry the ground."

At last check, Iberville Parish had less than ten percent of customers without power.