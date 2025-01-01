62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sugar Bowl officially postponed to Thursday following suspected terrorist attack in New Orleans

Wednesday, January 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NEW ORLEANS — The Sugar Bowl has been postponed 24 hours after a terrorist attack killed 15 people and injured dozens, officials said Wednesday. 

The game between Notre Dame and the University of Georgia will now be held on Thursday in the Caesars Superdome. 

"It's in the best interest of...public safety that we postpone the game for 24 hours," a Sugar Bowl committee representative said at a news conference Wednesday.

A shelter-in-place has been put in place for Georgia's football team, an ESPN reporter said during an ABC special report. 

A Georgia student was among the dozens injured in the attack. 

