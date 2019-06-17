Popular New Orleans sweets shop Sucre closes after 13 years

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A sweet shop known for its macaroons and gourmet treats is closing after 13 years of business.

According to WWL-TV Sucré is closing all four locations in New Orleans. An announcement was posted on the company's website.

"It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the closing of SUCRE as of Monday June 17, 2019," the company said. "Throughout the years, we have appreciated each of you. Your smiles and patronage have been priceless. Thank you for your business and your support. Know that the Sucre’ Family holds you dear. Stay Sweet!"

Sucré will "work diligently" to return payments for an orders that were placed on their website within the last 72 hours. Those orders won't be processed, and all funds will be returned.

The announcement comes after the abrupt resignation of co-founder Tariq Hanna amid sexual harassment allegations from Sucré employees.