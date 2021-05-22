Latest Weather Blog
Subtropical Storm Ana forms in Atlantic
Subtropical Storm Ana has developed in the Atlantic, near Bermuda, becoming the first named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. A subtropical depression or storm has characteristics of both a tropical and extratropical cyclone. This system will NOT impact the United States and is forecast to remain out to sea.
Even though the season officially begins on June 1, preseason development has not been unusual of late. Storms have been named ahead of June in each of the last six seasons. This is now the seventh season in a row with pre-season development.
-- Above is a graphic that illustrates where May storms have developed since 1851.
Yesterday, NOAA released their forecast for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season. Their forecast is on par with the forecast from Colorado State University, calling for an above-average season. For more details click here.
JUST IN: NOAA forecasters predict an above-normal 2021 Atlantic #HurricaneSeason— NOAA (@NOAA) May 20, 2021
See our news release: https://t.co/IhVOUXH6jH @NWS @NWSCPC#HurricaneOutlook pic.twitter.com/I08rwqqSfK
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
AquaDam breach in Bayou Sorrel stopped; as many as 1,000 people evacuated
-
Police release video from Ronald Greene's deadly arrest; watch it here
-
Thieves caught on camera stealing ATVs from Pointe Coupee home
-
Livingston Parish houses and businesses take on water
-
Skip Bertman: The Championship Years