Substitute teachers needed as Louisiana's students return to in-person classes

Louisiana's K-12 students are gradually beginning their return to in-person classes as the state enters Phase 3 of its reopening process. But as the return-to-campus unfolds, some school districts find themselves scrambling to find teachers for their classrooms.

Though subs do not necessarily need to have teaching experience, at the very least they must have a high school diploma and be cleared following a criminal background check.

School districts in need of such temporary workers have the option of finding subs at companies like Kelly Services.

Kelly Services is a temporary staffing agency that specializes in staffing various types of organizations with employees who are hired on a temporary basis.

The company, eager to assist, offers schools the option of hiring subs on a 'permanent basis.' This means, instead of sending in a new sub every day or every week, the same sub is sent to the same classroom for an extended period of time.

Allison Smith, a representative with Kelly Services explained why the staffing agency offers this option, saying, "That helps to have a perm sub assigned to each campus to help mitigate the risk of exposure for the subs and the schools."

Kelly services also offers schools with temporary workers who specialize in custodial work, food service, and more.

Click here for additional information on Kelly Services.