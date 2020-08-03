Submissions deadline for Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence is August 31

The Ernest J. Gaines Award was created to honor outstanding literary work from outstanding Black authors while simultaneously recognizing Louisiana native Ernest Gaines’ extraordinary contribution to the literary world.

BATON ROUGE – A local literary contest that recognizes the works of African American authors is nearing its deadline for submissions.

Authors will no longer be able to submit work for consideration in the 14th annual Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence after Monday, August 31.

Prizes include a $15,000 cash award.

The Gaines Award, presented by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, was created to honor outstanding literary work from outstanding Black authors while simultaneously recognizing Louisiana native Ernest Gaines’ extraordinary contribution to the literary world.

The upcoming Gaines Award will honor outstanding fiction – novels or short-story collections – published in 2020.

Galleys for 2020 publications are also accepted.

The Gaines Award winner is chosen annually by a panel of professional writers and academics, with a celebratory event scheduled to be held Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.

Information on criteria and entry forms can be found at www.ernestjgainesaward.org .

The Baton Rouge Area Foundation works in three ways to improve the quality of life in Baton Rouge and across south Louisiana. The Foundation and its fund donors 1) grant about $40 million each year to nonprofits; 2) provide fundraising and management advice to nonprofits; 3) take on projects for civic good, such as reclaiming inner city neighborhoods. For more information, please visit BRAF.org.