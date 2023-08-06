92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Subject injured in second officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish in two days

4 hours 51 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, August 06 2023 Aug 6, 2023 August 06, 2023 3:10 PM August 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LAFAYETTE PARISH - In the second officer-involved shooting in the parish in as many days, a person was shot by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop. 

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are investigating the shooting that happened Sunday after noon. After a traffic stop on Rue Bon Secours Road led to gunfire, one person was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No deputies were injured in the shooting. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LSP Detectives at (337) 332-8080.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days