Subject injured in second officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish in two days

LAFAYETTE PARISH - In the second officer-involved shooting in the parish in as many days, a person was shot by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are investigating the shooting that happened Sunday after noon. After a traffic stop on Rue Bon Secours Road led to gunfire, one person was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LSP Detectives at (337) 332-8080.