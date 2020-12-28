SU's Human Jukebox prepares for performance during 2021 Rose Parade's New Year Celebration

BATON ROUGE - Talented representatives of the Bayou State will be performing for a national audience during the upcoming Rose Parade's New Years celebration.

According to a Sunday (Dec. 27) Facebook post on Southern University's Facebook page, the university's 'Human Jukebox' nationally recognized marching band will be featured during "The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” on ABC, Hallmark, and several other channels at 10 a.m. (CST) on Friday, January 1, 2021.

The televised celebration is replacing the typical New Years Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, which will not be rolling as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of a live parade, viewers will be able to enjoy a two-hour television special on New Year’s Day organized by the Tournament of Roses Association.

The special will include a “live-to-tape musical and marching band performances, heartwarming segments related to the Rose Parade, celebrity guest appearances," as well as highlights from past Rose Bowl football games.

Viewers will also be treated to a review of “spectacular floats from years past," in addition to a behind-the-scenes look into the making of flower-laden displays that are the trademark of the parade, the release said.

And, the Rose Bowl college football game that traditionally follows the parade is still scheduled for New Year's Day.

But the aspect of the special that Louisiana residents eagerly await is the Human Jukebox marching band's featured performance.

This won't be the marching band's first time participating in a New Years event organized by the Tournament of Roses Association.

The Human Jukebox stunned audiences during its memorable performance in the 2020 Rose Parade.