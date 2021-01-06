SU requiring on-campus students to get tested before returning

BATON ROUGE – With COVID-19 cases on the rise in the state, and college students returning to class in the coming weeks Southern University has a new requirement for students living on campus: they have to get tested before returning.

“We’re just trying to make this semester safer than last. This is all new to us so we are evolving to the safest campus as possible during this COVID climate,” said Tracie Abraham, the Director of Residential Life and Housing.

Students who live on campus have a window of when they can submit their tests. Starting Thursday through Jan. 12, which is one week from when they can return to their housing.

“We actually moved the date further from the New Years in case there was any exposures, as well as allow us time to process all of the results so the students could be ready for the move in,” said Dr. Greta Wilkes, the Director of the Student Health Center.

A rapid test, or antibody test won't cut it.

“Rapid tests are more specific if symptoms are present for COVID, and as you may be away, this is a population that is often asymptomatic,” said Dr. Wilkes.

If a student isn't able to get tested, and does not submit their test by the deadline of Jan. 15 they have to arrange alternate housing for a minimum of 3 to 5 days.

"We will do whatever is needed for the student regarding the testing at that time once we received the results. The students are going to be taken care of,” ensured Wilkes.

Around 1,600 students have signed up to live on campus ready to begin another semester at Southern University. Classes begin on Jan. 20.

All results must be sent to studenthealthcenter@subr.edu. For any questions, students can call 225-771-4770.