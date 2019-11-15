SU police arrest two men accused of robbing people at gunpoint on campus

BATON ROUGE – Two men are behind bars for allegedly holding people up at gunpoint on Southern University’s campus.

Officials with Southern’s Police Department say, Christian Buffin, 19, and Lee Moncress Jackson Jr., 19, joined two other suspects in robbing people at gunpoint in Southern’s Boley Hall. According to a police report, the foursome stole a total of $3500 from their victims.

Authorities say they used video surveillance within Boley Hall to identify both Buffin and Jackson and that upon taking the two men and other suspects into custody, they noticed several of the suspects were still wearing the clothing they’d had on during the armed robbery.

A police report says during the investigation a dorm director who'd watched surveillance footage of the robbery said he saw Buffin and Jackson in a vehicle headed eastbound on Helen Baronne.

Officials say they followed up by performing a traffic stop on the identified vehicle and contacting both Buffin and Jackson as well as the owner of the vehicle.

The police report goes on to say once the owner consented to have their vehicle searched, officials found 4.7 grams of marijuana under the floorboard of the rear passenger seat.

Jackson was arrested on charges of armed robbery and possession of schedule one drugs.

Buffin was charged on possession of schedule one drugs, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery along with use of a firearm.