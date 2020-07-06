SU Law Center receives $10k donation for public protest symposium, course

Ariel view of racial equality demonstrations in New York City on May 31, 2020

BATON ROUGE - Southern University Law Center announced Monday (July 6) that in the wake of the fourth anniversary of Alton Sterling’s death, it has made a commitment to educate its students and the community about peaceful assembly and their rights constitutional rights.

Through a $10,000 Cy Pres and match donation from the law firm of Rodney and Etter, the Law Center is set to host a symposium on public protests and add a similar course to its curriculum.

The seminar course will focus on the law of public protest and provide an introduction and review of notable protests in American history, case study analysis on the first, fourth, 14th amendments, and an examination of film and discography related to the Civil Rights Movement in America.

In addition to this, students will explore present-day protests in the aftermath of police violence and hear from a host of guest speakers.

The Law Center says details concerning the symposium and seminar course are forthcoming.

