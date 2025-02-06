SU establishes fund for injured player

BATON ROUGE- Southern University announced a fund for Devon Gales, the Jaguar's wide receiver who suffered a svere spinal injury during Saturday's game against Georgia.

The university said it was accepting electronic donations through a website or via mail through the Southern University System Foundation. Money can be sent via mail to SU System Foundation c/o Devon Gales Fund, PO Box 9562, Baton Rouge, LA 70813. On the website, donations were being accepted in any amount determined by donors or by pre-set amounts ranging from $25.00 to $1,000.

Money raised will provide financial assistance to Gales and his family for medical expenses, the university said.

Gales underwent surgery Sunday and remains at Athens Regional Medical Center. He is in good spirits, the university added.

"Southern University is extremely thankful for the continuous prayers and well wishes that Gales has received from many people nationwide," the university said in a prepared statement on its website.

