SU Athletic Department and CareSouth host curbside back to school giveaway.

Some schools may be going virtual for now, but students still need school supplies.



Today at Southern University, volunteers handed out backpacks filled with notebooks, pens, headphones and PPE.



"In partnership with SU Athletics, CareSouth is giving away school supplies, backpacks, as well as cleaning supplies," said Care South Medical and Dental volunteer Matthew Valliere.



Students were outfitted with everything they need to learn, whether its online or in a classroom this upcoming school year.



"Always being prepared is the most important thing especially when you're entering an environment where you can learn and grow," said Southern University Deputy Athletic Director, Dr. Trayvean Scott.



The Southern University Athletic Department teamed up with CareSouth volunteers to host a curbside back to school giveaway, where free COVID-19 testing was also available.



"Much of our community has experienced all types of loss including jobs and family members. I think it's important that they're here giving back to the community," said parent, Zaveola Banguel.



Organizers say they expect to provide more than 800 backpacks.

They also raffled off tablets during the back to school drive.



"Some of the folks that have organized this event thought better for it to make sure that it represents the community, and make sure we're able to give back to provide the things that our students get what they're going to need for school," said Scott.



"It's a small gesture, but it goes so far," said Banguel.



As parents prepare for a very unique school year, they say gestures like these make all the difference.